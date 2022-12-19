Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

