Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $118.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 827,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

