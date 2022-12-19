Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$75.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 0.4 %

Docebo stock opened at C$46.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$31.66 and a 12 month high of C$89.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 272.00.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.