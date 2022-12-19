DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

About DocuSign

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.