Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

