Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

