EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

