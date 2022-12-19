eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Financial Analysis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $2.84 billion 3.11 -$949.90 million ($7.26) -6.60 eGain $91.95 million 3.02 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -86.99

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twilio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -36.17% -8.20% -6.92% eGain -3.16% -5.38% -2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Twilio and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twilio and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 2 14 13 0 2.38 eGain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twilio presently has a consensus price target of $100.96, suggesting a potential upside of 110.69%. eGain has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than eGain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

