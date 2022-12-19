eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.50. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

