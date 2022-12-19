Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Elastic Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $55.53 on Monday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Further Reading
