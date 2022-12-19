Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Elastic by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,393,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $55.53 on Monday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

