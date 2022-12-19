Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

