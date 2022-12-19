Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $410.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $384.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

