Elme Communities (ELME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 5th

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Elme Communities Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELME shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

