Embecta (EMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

Embecta Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $33.62 on Monday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.