Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

Embecta Trading Up 1.8 %

EMBC stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. Embecta has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Embecta

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

