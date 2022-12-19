EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 41.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 418,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.