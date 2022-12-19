Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

EMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$52.54 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.36.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

