Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.50 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.1 %

EPAC stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

