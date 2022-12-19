Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

