Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,259. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

