EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.