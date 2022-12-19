Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $667.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

