Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $667.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.07. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equinix by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

