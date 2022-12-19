Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 43.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,630.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 34,986 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

