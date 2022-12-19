Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

