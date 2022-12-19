Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.78 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.78 million and $752,684.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00008050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,741.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00379283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00867575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00606807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00266682 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,648,624 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

