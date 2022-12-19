ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.07 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.46-$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.