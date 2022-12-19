ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 2,450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $2.08 on Monday. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

