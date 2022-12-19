Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.0 days.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($98.95) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($109.16) to €91.50 ($96.32) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

EUXTF stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

