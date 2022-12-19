Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,056 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,951.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,570.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

