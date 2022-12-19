Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $242.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.60. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

