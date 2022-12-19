Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.04 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

