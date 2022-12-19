Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $331,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.47.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.