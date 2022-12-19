Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.