Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65.
About Evoke Pharma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.