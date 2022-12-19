Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,009.3 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.00) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($36.84) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

