Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $167.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $177.00.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.43. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

