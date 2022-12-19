F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

