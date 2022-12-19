FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDS opened at $428.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

