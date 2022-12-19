Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $580.53 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.23.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.