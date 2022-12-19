Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFXDF stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

