Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Fairfax India Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FFXDF stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Fairfax India Company Profile
