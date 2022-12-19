FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. FDM Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $12.50.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

