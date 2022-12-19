Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $119.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

