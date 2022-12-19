FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

NYSE FDX opened at $171.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

