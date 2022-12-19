FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Monday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in FedEx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 108.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

