Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Position Lowered by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,831,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

