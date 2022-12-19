Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.