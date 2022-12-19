Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

