Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
FOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.31.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
