Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

