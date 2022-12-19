Financial Contrast: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02% Sight Sciences -130.24% -42.18% -33.95%

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 386.11%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.05 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -5.91 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 12.48 -$62.96 million ($1.79) -7.09

BrainsWay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Sight Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

